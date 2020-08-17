South Sudan’s mediation team announced that the Sudanese government and the armed groups would sign, with initial letters, on a peace deal on Aug. 28, according to a statement by Sudan’s Sovereign Council on Monday.

“Signing with initial letters on the comprehensive peace agreement between the Sudanese government and the armed movements will be on Aug. 28,” Tut Gatluak, South Sudan’s presidential adviser on security affairs and head of the mediation team, was quoted in the statement as saying.

It is to be noted that a delegation of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, led by the council’s deputy chairman Mohamed Hamdan Daqlu, arrived in South Sudan’s capital of Juba on Monday.

“There only remains the security arrangements file on the Darfur track,” said Gatluak, noting that the mediation has set a time-frame that does not exceed three days to complete the files in all tracks prior to the initial signing of the deal and then the final signing.

The South Sudanese official further reiterated his country’s keenness to achieve peace in Sudan. On Sunday the Sudanese government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), led by Malik Agar, reached an agreement stipulating integration of forces within the security arrangement file relating to South Kordofan and Blue Nile areas.

Since October 2019, South Sudan has been mediating between the Sudanese government and the armed groups from Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile regions.