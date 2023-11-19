Sudanese warring parties agree to facilitate humanitarian assistance – IGAD

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an East African bloc, has announced that Sudanese warring parties have committed to take steps to facilitate increased humanitarian assistance to help ease the suffering of the Sudanese people.

IGAD said in a press release disclosed Tuesday that the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have also agreed to implement confidence-building measures, such as the establishment of communication between SAF and RSF leaders, improvement of each side’s official media discourse as well as reduction of mutual inflammatory rhetoric.

IGAD, however, also expressed regret with the inability of Sudanese warring parties to agree on ceasefire implementation agreements during the first round of talks recently held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“There is no acceptable military solution to this conflict,” the statement said, adding that Saudi Arabia and IGAD call upon SAF and RSF to put the Sudanese people first, silence the guns and seek a negotiated end to this conflict.

Deadly clashes have been going on between the SAF and the RSF in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, and other areas since April 15, killing up to 9,000 people, forcing more than 5.6 million out of their homes and leaving 25 million more in need of aid, said United Nations Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths in a statement on Oct. 15.