Sudan’s Coach Calls on Ghana FA to Investigate AFCON Qualification Failure

James Kwasi Appiah, the current coach of the Sudanese National Team, has strongly urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to conduct a thorough investigation into why the senior men’s national team failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Appiah, who has previously managed the Ghana national team, likened the situation to that of England, asserting that just as England would face significant public outcry for failing to qualify for major tournaments like the Euros or World Cup, Ghana’s failure to make it to the prestigious continental tournament should be treated with similar seriousness.

He emphasized that the pressure on coaches and the Football Association in Ghana is immense, noting that the nation holds its footballing ambitions to a high standard. “Ghana is like England. If England does not qualify for Europe or the World Cup, it’s a big, big issue,” Appiah said. “Once you take that job, you need to add that pressure on top of it. Ghana not going to AFCON is a big, big, big deal.”

In his comments, Appiah urged the GFA to take immediate action, sit down as an organization, and conduct an in-depth analysis to understand the reasons behind the national team’s failure. His call for accountability comes at a time when many fans and pundits are questioning what went wrong in Ghana’s qualification campaign, given the country’s history of success on the continental stage.

Appiah’s comments underscore the passion and pride that Ghanaian football fans have for their national team. For a country that has consistently been a powerhouse in African football, the failure to qualify for AFCON, especially given its rich legacy, is more than just a disappointment—it’s a national crisis.

The pressure on the GFA and any potential future coaches to address the underlying issues will only intensify as Ghana looks to rebuild its reputation in African football.

Now, the real challenge lies in identifying the root causes of this failure and taking corrective measures to ensure that Ghana returns to the continental stage with renewed vigor.