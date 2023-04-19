Sudan’s crisis hits flights to South Sudan

South Sudanese authorities said Monday that the ongoing military clashes in Sudan have forced three airlines to cancel their flights to South Sudan.

David Subek Dada, director-general of the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority, said direct flights from Sudan to South Sudan have been affected as the crisis started abruptly Saturday morning.

“Flights of airlines like Egyptair, Turkish Airlines, and flydubai were canceled because these are flights that come direct over Khartoum (the capital of Sudan),” Subek told Xinhua in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

Violent clashes erupted on April 15 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum and other cities, where the two sides traded accusations of initiating the conflict.

Sudan’s civil aviation authority later closed the country’s airspace with a suspension of air navigation services within the Khartoum flight information region, forcing the cancellation of flights to and from Sudan.

Major disagreements have recently emerged between the SAF and the RSF, especially over the RSF’s integration into the army. Enditem