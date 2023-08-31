Sudan’s Displaced Singer

Elsewhere… in Sudan, a singer displaced by the ongoing conflict is calling for peace and stability.

The well-known musician fled the fighting in Khartoum, which started in mid-April, and is now residing in one of the largest camps in central Sudan.

The International Organization for Migration estimates that the fighting has so far displaced 3 million people internally and across the borders.

As Naba Mohiedeen reports, her songs are inspiring thousands of people and spreading tolerance among those displaced. [TAKE PKG]