Sudan’s Displaced Singer

Elsewhere… in Sudan, a singer displaced by the ongoing conflict is calling for peace and stability.
The well-known musician fled the fighting in Khartoum, which started in mid-April, and is now residing in one of the largest camps in central Sudan.
The International Organization for Migration estimates that the fighting has so far displaced 3 million people internally and across the borders.
As Naba Mohiedeen reports, her songs are inspiring thousands of people and spreading tolerance among those displaced. [TAKE PKG]
