Sudan’s foreign ministry blamed for paramilitary forces

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry on Friday accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of launching heavy artillery strikes in Omdurman city, northwest of the capital Khartoum, killing 10 civilians, including children.

The RSF “launched heavy artillery strikes on a crowded public transportation station in Al-Jarrafa neighborhood, north of Omdurman, on Thursday,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Initial toll of the shelling was 10 people, including children,” the statement said, noting that a large number of the wounded were still receiving treatment.

It added that the number of victims is likely to rise as some of the wounded are seriously injured.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the SAF and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, resulting in at least 3,000 deaths and more than 6,000 injuries, according to figures released by the Sudanese Health Ministry.

According to the latest report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), some 5.3 million people have been displaced inside and outside Sudan.

Over one million people have crossed into neighboring countries, including the Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan, OCHA said.