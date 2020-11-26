Sudan’s former Prime Minister and leader of the National Umma Party (NUP) Sadiq al-Mahdi has died from the novel coronavirus, the NUP announced in a statement early Thursday.

Al-Mahdi, aged 84, was flown to the United Arab Emirates to receive treatment after he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, but his condition deteriorated during the past hours and died there from an acute pneumonia due to complications of the virus. Al-Mahdi was born in December 1935 in Sudan’s Omdurman city. He served as Sudan’s prime minister during 1966-1967 and 1986-1989.