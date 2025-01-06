Sudan’s Head Coach Kwesi Appiah Sets Sights on AFCON 2025 Glory

James Kwesi Appiah, the Ghanaian coach of Sudan’s national football team, has expressed his determination to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, following his team’s remarkable qualification under challenging circumstances.

Despite the ongoing civil war in Sudan, which forced the team to play all their home games away, Appiah successfully guided the team to secure a spot in the prestigious tournament. In the qualifiers, Sudan even managed to take four points off Ghana, a significant achievement given the adversity they faced.

Speaking in an interview with Akoma FM, Appiah shared his aspirations for the tournament, stating, “Winning the trophy is my goal. By God’s grace, we have qualified. We will prepare thoroughly to ensure we have a strong team before the AFCON. Once you’re in, you aim for the cup rather than coming out with nothing.”

Appiah also reflected on the unpredictable nature of football, pointing to Ivory Coast’s surprise victory in the 2023 AFCON as evidence that anything can happen in the sport. “Nothing is impossible in football. No team should be underestimated,” he remarked.

The 2025 AFCON is scheduled to begin on December 21, 2025, with the draw set to take place on January 25 in Rabat, Morocco. Sudan will be joining 23 other nations, including the hosts Morocco, Algeria, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Egypt, Nigeria, and defending champions, among others, as they all compete for the prestigious continental trophy.

With Appiah’s leadership and Sudan’s resilience, the team will be aiming to make a strong statement on the continental stage.