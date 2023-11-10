Sudan’s head of state goes for a Saudi-African conference in Riyadh

Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Friday headed to Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh to take part in the Saudi-African summit, the sovereign council said in a statement.

Al-Burhan, also the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) would also participate in an emergency summit convened by the Arab League in Riyadh on Sunday, in the wake of the events in the Gaza Strip, the statement said.

Since Oct. 26, the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah has been hosting a new round of talks between the SAF and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in a bid to reach an agreement to end the war in Sudan.

Deadly clashes have been going on between the SAF and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, killing up to 9,000 people, forcing more than 5.8 million displaced within and outside Sudan and leaving 25 million in need of aid, according to the latest Sudan situation report on Nov. 7 by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.