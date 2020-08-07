Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Thursday received a telephone call from the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during which they reviewed lifting Sudan from the U.S. list of states sponsoring terrorism.

“Today, I had the pleasure of receiving a phone call from Mike Pompeo, the U.S. secretary of state, to continue the discussion on removing Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism,” said Hamdok on his Twitter account.

“We are looking forward to the continued support of the U.S. administration to Sudan’s transitional government,” he added.