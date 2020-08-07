FILE - In this June 25, 2019, file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Embassy Kabul during an unannounced visit to Afghanistan. On Monday, March 23, 2020, Pompeo arrived in Kabul on an urgent visit to try to move forward a U.S. peace deal signed last month with the Taliban. Pompeo's trip to the Afghan capital comes despite the coronavirus pandemic, at a time when world leaders and statesmen are curtailing official travel. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Thursday received a telephone call from the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during which they reviewed lifting Sudan from the U.S. list of states sponsoring terrorism.

“Today, I had the pleasure of receiving a phone call from Mike Pompeo, the U.S. secretary of state, to continue the discussion on removing Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism,” said Hamdok on his Twitter account.

“We are looking forward to the continued support of the U.S. administration to Sudan’s transitional government,” he added.

