Sudan’s prime minister calls up crisis team after days of protests

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok has convened a crisis committee after days of anti-government protests.

The committee’s aim is to resolve the “most dangerous political crisis” seen in Sudan since the fall of dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019, Hamdok said on Monday evening following an emergency Cabinet meeting.

Hamdok called on thousands of protesters who have been staging a sit-in outside the Palace of the Republic in Khartoum since Saturday to show restraint and to engage in dialogue.

The protesters are demanding that the army dissolve the transitional government that was supposed to return the country to democracy after the ouster of al-Bashir.

They blame Hamdok’s government for the deterioration of economic conditions and rising poverty.

The anti-government protests have been growing across the country over the past few weeks.

In early October, protesters blockaded the largest port for more than two weeks, prompting parliament to warn that Sudan would soon run out of medicine, petrol and wheat. The power supply is also uncertain due to the supply disruptions.

In late September, the military foiled an attempted coup near the capital.

Sudan is engaged in a difficult transition towards democracy. The country was ruled with an iron fist by al-Bashir for 30 years until his ouster by the army in 2019 after mass protests. Civilians and the military then formed a joint transitional government, a move which was welcomed worldwide.

The transitional government has paved the way for elections within three years. The country is currently governed by a Sovereign Council of military and civilian leaders and a Cabinet.