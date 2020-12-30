Sudan’s Security and Defense Council on Tuesday reiterated concern over the influx of Ethiopian refugees in eastern Sudan and instructed relevant authorities to provide them with necessary care in coordination with humanitarian organizations and international community, Sudan’s Sovereign Council said in a statement.

The council, chaired by the Chairman of the Sovereign Council Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, held an emergency meeting at the presidential palace on Tuesday to discuss the developments of the situation on the eastern border, according to the statement.

It added that the council praised the efforts made by the armed forces at Sudan’s Al-Fashaga area in defense of the territories and the border.

The joint border between the two countries has been witnessing security tension, after the Sudanese army announced on Dec. 16 that Ethiopian forces and militias ambushed an army force in Sudanese territories.

The joint Sudanese-Ethiopian border has also been witnessing influxes of Ethiopian refugees fleeing the war in the region of Tigray adjacent to Sudan.