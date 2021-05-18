Sudan Ethio

Sudan’s Sovereign Council on Monday decided to accept the resignation of Attorney General Taj Al-Sir Ali Al-Hebr and removes Chief Justice Nemat Abdallah Mohamed Khair from her post.

The decision was made on Monday during a regular meeting of the Sovereign Council at the presidential palace, chaired by Deputy Chairman of the council Mohamed Hamdan Daqlu.

“The council accepted the resignation of the attorney general and relieved the chief justice,” Mohamed al-Faki Suleiman, a spokesman for Sudan’s Sovereign Council, said in a statement.

The attorney general has submitted his resignation several times before, but this time he was more insistent on stepping down from his post, the spokesman said.

He said that according Chapter Four of the Sudan’s 2019 Constitution, the council approves the appointment of the Chief Justice, judges of the Supreme Court and the president and members of the constitutional court after their nomination by the Supreme Judicial Council.

Until the Supreme Judicial Council is formed, the Sovereign Council appoints the head of the judiciary and the attorney general, according to the 2019 Constitution of the transitional period, he added.

