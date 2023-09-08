Sudan’s sovereign council chairman pays official visit to Qatar

Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council and General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Thursday headed to the Qatari capital of Doha on an official visit, the sovereign council said in a statement.

Al-Burhan would discuss with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani the means to enhance bilateral relations, issues of mutual concern, and the developments in Sudan, the statement said.

Al-Burhan is accompanied by acting Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq and Director of the General Intelligence Service Ahmed Ibrahim Mufadel, it added.

It marks Al-Burhan’s third foreign visit after Egypt and South Sudan since the war broke out between the SAF and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in mid-April.

The deadly conflict is still raging in Sudan’s capital Khartoum and other areas, leaving at least 3,000 deaths and more than 6,000 injuries, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry.