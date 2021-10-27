Sudan’s State Oil Firms Employees Go on Strike to Protest Military Coup

Trade unions of Sudan’s state oil companies have declared a strike in protest against the military coup in the republic, Sudanese Professionals Association, an umbrella association of national trade unions, announced.

On Monday, Sudan’s main opposition coalition, the Forces of Freedom and Change alliance, called for civil disobedience and protests across the country after the military announced the government’s dissolution. Trade unions of pilots, bank staff and doctors have joined the appeal.

“Employees of companies working in the oil sector have staged a general strike and declared general civil disobedience,” the Sudanese Professionals Association said in a statement on Tuesday.

The staff of such companies as Sudapet and Petro Energy joined civil disobedience demonstrations, the statement added.

Sudanese military detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other cabinet ministers on Monday, prompting hundreds of people to take to the streets of Khartoum to protest the military takeover. The head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, then declared a state of emergency and dissolved the council and government. On Tuesday, the ousted prime minister returned home.

The coup came as the military was scheduled to hand leadership of the transitional council over to civilians.