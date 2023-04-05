Suge Knight Compliments Shatta Wale On His Fashion And MAALI’s Production Greatness

The CEO of LondonHills Production has expressed his admiration for Shatta Wale’s smart sense of fashion in a comment he dropped under Shatta’s photo post in which Shatta is well-dressed like a perfect gentleman.

Suge Knight, the UK-based media business and event investor, is socially noted as a heavy lover of highly admirable fashion statements and he is a wardrobe counselor to several artistes, actors and actresses.

Part of Suge’s admiration for Shatta Wale’s super sense of fashion stems from how Shatta is able to fit in very well with all forms of corporate dress codes even when he is still adorned with extravagant jewellery count on his neck, ears and wrists.

In most of Suge Knight’s advisory interaction with his protégés, he advises them to dress in a highly presentable manner that commands social and corporate respect — just so their brand and personality will cherished by many easily and that will facilitate their market advantages.

Suge Knight also praised Shatta Wale for making MAALI a great album and wished the album well on the global music market.