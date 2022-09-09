Suge Knight offer condolences after death of Queen Elizabeth

Suge Knight a dual Ghanaian British citizen employed as a mobile plain cloth private detective who also doubles as the CEO of LONDONHILLS PRODUCTION has sent a message of condolences and compassion to HM Charles III, King of the United Kingdom, following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II.
Suge knight in a social media post said he extends his sincere sympathy to the British royal family, British government and the people.
Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News