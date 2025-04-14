Suhum Akyempimhene Rallies Leaders Against Drug Abuse, Okada-Linked Accidents

Traditional leaders and medical professionals are raising alarm over the growing threat of drug abuse and the alarming rate of motorcycle (okada) accidents affecting youth in the Eastern Region.

Speaking during the Akwasidae festival celebration, Barima Amoako Darko, Akyempimhene of Suhum, called for urgent national and community action to combat the abuse of drugs such as weed, tramadol, and ‘red’, which he says is destroying the youth and endangering Ghana’s future.

“These substances are taking a serious toll, especially on our okada riders,” Barima Amoako Darko said. “It is no surprise that the Nsawam Government Hospital is overwhelmed with accident cases. If we don’t stop this now, we’ll lose the very workforce our country needs.”

He urged traditional rulers across the country to take a proactive role in protecting their citizens, warning that continued inaction could lead to dire consequences for national development.

Joining the call, Nana Kwamena Ansah I, Chief of Nsawam, emphasized the importance of youth education and community development as tools to combat the crisis.

“We’ve made some strides with okada regulation, but our priority must now be on education—especially in ICT and drug awareness. We must protect our young people from these dangerous substances,” he said.

Supporting their concerns, Dr. Richard Nii Duodoo Dodoo, Medical Superintendent of the Nsawam Government Hospital, revealed that the hospital, which serves three adjoining districts, is battling an overwhelming number of motorcycle accident cases, many of which are fatal or result in life-altering injuries.

“Every single day, we admit victims of okada accidents—some die, others lose limbs,” Dr. Dodoo said. “It’s become one of our biggest challenges, and it’s putting immense pressure on our staff and resources.”

He appealed to chiefs, opinion leaders, and politicians to help address the root causes of the problem by creating better employment opportunities for the youth.

“If we can offer them viable alternatives to the okada business, we can reduce these accidents and save lives,” he added.

The Akwasidae festival, traditionally a moment of reflection and community bonding, became a rallying ground for a unified call to action—one that cuts across chieftaincy, health, and youth development, with a collective goal of preserving Ghana’s human capital.