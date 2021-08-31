Suhum MP’s Boy Attacks Grassroots Communicator

The bloody clash between close supporters of the Suhum MP, Hon. Oboafo Kwadwo Asante and Members of the Eastern Region grassroots communicators has led to two communicators sustaining severe machete injuries. The two groups met over the weekend at the funeral grounds of a communicator at Suhum, where a minor scuffle led to the assault of the grassroots communicators. As a result, thugs belonging to the team of the MP inflicted severe injuries on known communicators after grabbing a machete and other weapons from their vehicle resulting in gory scene at the funeral. Reports from eye witness indicates that a driver of the MP who is known as Jamalo inflicted the machete wounds on Kwesi Amoani who happens to be a grassroots communicator of the NPP.

The Suhum Municipal Police command of the Ghana Police Service has since launched a manhunt for the driver of Hon. Oboafo Kwadwo Asante (MP, Suhum Constituency) and other key members of the MP’s team for severely assaulting innocent citizens. Our check indicates that the suspect is yet to be produced by the MP and his team after numerous requests by the Suhum Municipal Police command.

Meanwhile, the victims of this unfortunate incident have been discharged from the Suhum Government Hospital after being admitted. Further checks shows that the MP has neither called nor visited these victims after the incident occurred on Saturday, 28 August 2021 making it a very worrying situation for the NPP in Suhum. Members of the grassroots communicators have since expressed deep shock in the inability of the MP to show leadership in the barbaric incident.