Suhum Residents, NDC Supporters Rally for Hon. Afasi Richard Dzipha as MCE

The residents and National Democratic Congress (NDC) party faithful of the Suhum Municipal Assembly are strongly advocating for the nomination of Hon. Afasi Richard Dzipha as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area.

They highlight his selfless leadership, integrity, commitment, and accountability as key qualities that make him an ideal candidate for the position.

Hon. Afasi is described as a dedicated leader who prioritizes the welfare of the people and approaches his role with a sense of duty and compassion. His extensive experience in various roles, including serving as the constituency chairman of the NDC, an entrepreneur, and a philanthropist, has demonstrated his ability to innovate, take calculated risks, and focus on the needs of the community. His leadership style is people-centered, emphasizing the well-being of the community over personal gain.

Hon. Afasi has a long history of service to the NDC and the Suhum Constituency. He has served as a party agent in the 2008 general elections, held the position of Director of Elections for the constituency for three terms (2010-2022), and served as an elected assembly member for two terms. Additionally, he has worked as the Municipal Examination Officer for the Ghana Education Service and continues to serve as the Constituency Chairman. His contributions were instrumental in the NDC’s success in the 2024 general elections, which brought the party to power.

The NDC party faithful and local residents believe that Hon. Afasi’s unique combination of business acumen, entrepreneurial spirit, and philanthropic heart makes him the perfect candidate for the MCE position. They are confident that his leadership will bring about positive change and development to the Suhum Constituency.

A local resident praised Hon. Afasi, stating, “Hon Richard Dzipha Afasi is a shining example of what it means to be a true public servant. He has always put the needs of others before his own, and we believe he will do the same as our MCE.”

The call for Hon. Afasi’s nomination has garnered widespread support from communities within the Suhum Municipal Assembly, with many highlighting his exceptional leadership qualities, vision, and commitment to the development of the area. As the NDC prepares for the upcoming local government appointments, the party faithful are optimistic that Hon. Afasi’s nomination will strengthen their position in the constituency ahead of the 2028 general elections.