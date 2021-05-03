ICT sector
Krobea Asantewaa Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has donated 10 desktop computers to the Suhyen Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Basic School in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern Region to enhance teaching and learning.

The donation is to help in the practical education of the pupils in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to contribute to the technological revolution of the country.

Ms Asantewaa Ankomah, the Founder of the Krobea Asantewaa Foundation, and winner of My Area Code Reality TV Show Season VI, presenting the computers, urged the pupils to take their computer studies seriously.

She said the world was revolving around digital literacy and it was important to support pupils with logistics to study ICT very well to contribute to the national digitalisation agenda.

Nana Amoanimaa Kukudurufuor, Queenmother of Suhyen, advised the youth to focus on the positive aspects of the internet and use it innovatively to address issues facing their communities.

She commended the Foundation and organisers of the Reality Show for their support to bring developmental changes in rural communities and called on parents to step up their roles in training their children.

Mr Raphael Agyapong, the Acting Headmaster of the School, who received the computers, said ICT education had been a challenge in the school as pupils were only taken through the theories without the practical.

He commended the Foundation for the gesture and appealed to other NGOs, churches, corporate institutions and philanthropists to emulate the Foundation’s example and support the school to improve teaching and learning.

