Residents of Sukwai, a farming community in the Atwima Nwabiagya North Constituency of the Ashanti Region, have expressed concern over the bad nature of their roads and bridges, making movement difficult for motorists to adjoining communities.

Nana Adjei Addo, the Chief of Sukwai, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the community was virtually cut off from the rest of the constituency.

He said the bad nature of the roads had brought untold hardships since the people found it difficult to undertake meaningful economic activities.

“Sick and pregnant women are dying needlessly as a result of the poor nature of the roads, which make it almost impossible for effective emergency services in the area,” he said.

Nana Addo said the community had, over the years, not seen any development project to improve the living conditions of the people.

He called on the Government to go to their aid and open up the area to promote socio-economic activities to enhance the living conditions of the people.