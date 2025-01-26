Sulemana Braimah Criticizes Monetisation of Politics in Ghana, Urges for Change

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), has sharply criticized the monetisation of politics and governance in Ghana, asserting that financial incentives often take precedence over competence and expertise in political appointments.

In an interview on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Braimah highlighted a systemic issue where personal gain overshadows national service.

“Sometimes it’s not about the skills. It’s not about the expertise. I keep saying that at this stage until something changes, our politics and our governance is really about money-making,” he said, emphasizing how this dynamic undermines the true purpose of public service.

Braimah pointed to the Akufo-Addo administration, where he noted that many professionals from well-paying sectors like banking and consultancy left their stable positions to pursue political appointments, particularly within the finance sector. He observed, “We saw under President Akufo-Addo, for example, persons who had decent jobs with banks, insurance companies, and so on. All of a sudden, they were leaving to take on positions within the finance sector. You would wonder, if someone is managing an organisation or is a consultant, why would they leave to become CEO of this or that? It’s all about the money, the contracts, and the perks.”

According to Braimah, this trend reflects a troubling reality in Ghana’s political culture, where personal financial ambition has increasingly overshadowed public service goals. Despite this, he expressed hope for reform under the upcoming administration of President John Dramani Mahama, particularly around measures that would promote greater efficiency and transparency in governance. “I am hoping they adhere to that,” Braimah said, referring to the government’s pledges to introduce more accountability in the political system.