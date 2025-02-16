Sulemana Targets Consistency After Ending Premier League Drought

Southampton forward Kamaldeen Sulemana has vowed to build on his long-awaited Premier League goal, scored during Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth, as he aims to reignite his top-flight career.

The Ghanaian’s strike—a sharp left-footed finish in the 72nd minute—ended a two-season league goal drought, his first since netting twice against Liverpool in May 2023.

Sulemana, whose recent seasons have been marred by Southampton’s yo-yoing between the Premier League and Championship, showcased his electrifying pace and dribbling prowess against Bournemouth, tormenting defenders throughout the match. His decisive moment came after a nimble evasion of markers, drilling a low shot into the corner to briefly revive Saints’ hopes.

“This is my first Premier League goal in two years. I’m glad it’s come, and hopefully I can add more,” Sulemana said post-match. He credited manager Ivan Juric and teammates for their faith in him, adding, “When they rely on you, you’ve got to show you can handle it.” The 23-year-old has already contributed two goal involvements in this season’s FA Cup, signaling a tentative resurgence.

Yet his personal progress contrasts starkly with Southampton’s collective woes. Rooted to the bottom of the table with just two league wins all season, the club faces a grim battle against relegation. While Sulemana’s flair offers fleeting optimism, analysts question whether his individual moments can offset systemic issues like a leaky defense and lack of midfield control.

For now, the winger’s renewed confidence provides a glimmer of hope. His ability to unsettle defenses—evidenced by five successful dribbles against Bournemouth—could be pivotal in Southampton’s survival bid. But with the team’s fate hanging by a thread, Sulemana’s challenge is clear: transform sparks of brilliance into sustained firepower. As the pressure mounts, his next task is to prove this goal wasn’t just a footnote in a doomed campaign.