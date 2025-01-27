Sulley Muntari Critiques Ghana Premier League, Calls for Urgent Reform

Former Ghanaian international Sulley Muntari has offered a scathing critique of the state of the Ghana Premier League (GPL), describing it as a “big hole where they are dumping money” with “no future” for the local game.

Muntari’s comments, made in an interview with 3Sports, come after his brief stint with Hearts of Oak, which marked his return to Ghana following a successful 21-year career in European football.

Muntari, who began his professional career in Ghana with Liberty Professionals before moving on to European clubs like Udinese, AC Milan, and Inter Milan, expressed frustration with the current state of the GPL, which he believes is stagnating and in dire need of investment. “I enjoyed it. Hearts fans and the president were amazing. The league is a big hole where they are dumping money. There is no future for the local league,” Muntari stated. “I am hoping I can get some funds and really help them. It’s a mess. When I was there, it was a mess. Maybe now it is worse. If we don’t help these guys, we won’t get the top players.”

The 39-year-old former midfielder’s assessment paints a bleak picture of a league struggling with poor infrastructure and a lack of resources. He pointed to the substandard conditions of the facilities he encountered during his time with Hearts of Oak, specifically criticizing the state of the changing rooms. “The changing rooms smell. That respect is not there. I didn’t even want my laundry done. I would take it home. When you get into changing rooms, they smell bad. It is not just one team. Everybody,” he said, underscoring the league’s deep-rooted issues.

Muntari’s comments serve as a stark warning about the future of Ghanaian football, with the veteran suggesting that unless significant reforms and investments are made, the league will continue to decline, failing to produce or retain top talent. His concerns echo those of other footballing figures who have long called for better management, facilities, and financial support to help the GPL regain its competitive edge.

As the Ghana Premier League continues to face challenges, Muntari’s reflections on his own experiences highlight the pressing need for change to avoid further deterioration and to ensure the long-term success of the league.