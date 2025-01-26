Sulley Muntari Reflects on Sacrifices for Football Career

Former Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari has opened up about the sacrifices he made throughout his football career, admitting that he prioritized the sport above all else.

Muntari, who is renowned for his combative style of play and his journey through some of the top football clubs in Europe, revealed that he never once complained about the challenges he faced, no matter how tough the circumstances were.

Starting his career at Liberty Professionals in Ghana, Muntari moved to Italy in 2001 to join Udinese, where he initially played for the reserves before earning a chance with the first team. His debut for Udinese came on November 6, 2002, against AC Milan, marking the beginning of a career that would take him to top clubs including Inter Milan, AC Milan, Sunderland, and others. His career was dotted with major accomplishments, including two Serie A titles, a UEFA Champions League win, and a FIFA Club World Cup.

In an interview with 3Sports, Muntari spoke candidly about his unwavering commitment to football, emphasizing that it was his passion and his priority. “Football for me was everything,” he said. “I never complained. If I had to go to training, even if I was sick, I went. If it was snowing or raining, I still went. For me, it was purely work.”

His dedication to the game brought him numerous accolades, and he remains one of Ghana’s most prominent football figures. Muntari was also a key player for the national team, scoring 20 goals in 84 appearances, with memorable performances at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

Despite being a somewhat controversial figure, Muntari’s professionalism and relentless work ethic were non-negotiable, allowing him to thrive at some of the highest levels of European football. His career serves as a testament to the sacrifices athletes make in pursuit of success.