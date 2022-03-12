Sulley Muntari To Miss Hearts Of Oak Clash Against Aduana Stars

The Management of Accra Hearts of Oak has confirmed that former Black Stars Midfielder, Sulley Muntari will miss their clash against Aduana Stars on Sunday, at Dormaa.

Muntari, picked up a knock in their game against West African Football Academy (WAFA) last Wednesday.

The management of the club released a statement to clarify rumours speculating on social media that the midfielder refused to travel to Dormaa because of the distance he had to cover.

According to the club, the player’s exemption from the squad was purely based on medical advice.

“The decision to exempt Sulley Muntari from the game against Aduana Stars is based on medical advice after he picked a knock in our previous game and not his personal decision as being speculated,” the statement clarified.

Sulley Muntari had been superb for his club in all five league matches played this season and would be looking forward to getting back on his feet to join his teammates.