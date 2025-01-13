Sulley Sambian Accuses NDC Members of Sabotaging Efforts to Expose Theft at NDA

Sulley Sambian, the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), has expressed frustration with certain members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who, despite their claims of loyalty to the party and its commitment to safeguarding the public, actively worked against him when he uncovered a case of misconduct within the NDA.

In a statement released to the press, Sambian revealed that shortly after assuming office in March 2023, he discovered that 24 motorbikes were missing from the NDA’s inventory, leading to a formal investigation. He described how the theft came to light when he ordered an audit of assets after the storekeeper had vacated their post, leaving a staff member in charge. The subsequent stock check revealed several motorbikes were unaccounted for, prompting Sambian to alert the Northern Regional Police Command.

“I immediately instructed my deputy in charge of finance and administration to report the case to the police, which led to arrests,” Sambian said. Despite this swift action, he claims that certain individuals within the organization, including those who now profess to protect the NDA, were actively undermining his efforts.

Sambian added that these same individuals, who he believes are part of the NDC, incited junior officers to protest the arrests, making it harder to follow through with legal processes. “Those now pretending to love the NDA more than anyone else were the same people inciting junior officers to protest the arrests,” he stated, pointing to a clear divide within the organization over how to handle the case.

The accusations shed light on the internal tensions within the NDA as Sambian navigated the delicate process of addressing the theft while managing political and organizational resistance. His efforts to expose and address the theft, despite the opposition he faced, highlight the challenges of leadership in a politically charged environment.