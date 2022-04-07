Sumaila Doho Retained As Presiding Member For Sissala East

The Sissala East Municipal Assembly, has re-elected Mr Sumaila Doho as the Presiding Member (PM) for another two-year term.

Mr Doho polled 23 votes out of the 32 members present while his main contender Mr Sukah Sidik Mumuni managed seven votes while two ballots were rejected.

Mr Doho expressed gratitude to the assembly members for reposing confidence in him by voting to retain him and pledged to work with all for development.

He called for unity with a purpose saying, “Let us unite as one and forge ahead with the common goal of developing our municipality”.

He said poverty was affecting the living standards of the people in the area, which needed all hands to be on deck to solve some if the problems.