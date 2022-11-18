Summary Of The Whole Issues: Razak Kojo Opoku Writes

1. The NDC Agenda was to delay the ongoing IMF Negotiations just like the E-levy and the delivery of the 2023 Budget.

2. The 98 NPP MPS maybe were afraid and thought that, the prevailing economic challenges together with the empty noise from the NDC might destroy the chances of their Preferred Presidential Candidates respectively ahead of 2024.

3. Some NPP Members sometimes are always quick to destroy their own for individual interests.

4. Ken Ofori-Atta is just a victim of unfortunate circumstances.

5. The censure committee was just like a replay of Vetting Committee.

6. The Minority conduct against Ken Ofori-Atta is Beyond the Pale.