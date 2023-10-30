Summary: Real Madrid won the Clasico in La Liga

Jude Bellingham scored twice as Real Madrid came from behind to beat FC Barcelona in the first Clasico of the season, retaining the top spot in La Liga.

Ilkay Gundogan put Barca ahead in the fifth minute, and Fermin Lopez and Inigo Martinez both hit the woodwork before Bellingham made it 1-1 with a spectacular 30-yard shot in the 68th minute.

The game opened up in the closing minutes, and Luka Modric deflected Dani Carvajal’s cross into Bellingham’s path for him to tap home the winner in injury time.

Real Madrid’s win meant Girona were denied the chance to remain at the top a week after their 1-0 win over Celta Vigo on Friday night, which made them leaders for 24 hours.

Yangel Herrera’s 90th-minute goal decided the game, but Celta were furious after they had an 85th-minute effort ruled out for a foul on Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, which Celta coach Rafa Benitez called “inexplicable.”

Atletico Madrid moved ahead of Barcelona into third place with a 2-1 win at home to Alaves, thanks to Rodrigo Riquelme’s far post finish in the 25th minute and a solo goal from Alvaro Morata on the stroke of halftime.

Morata broke into space, turned the defense and then scored with a left-foot shot across the face of goal, with Alaves unable to respond after the break until Ander Guevara hit a powerful left-footed consolation goal in the sixth minute of injury time.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice for Real Sociedad, but his side were denied an away win against Rayo Vallecano by a last-minute equalizer from home striker Bebe, who fired home from around 25 yards.

Abdul Mumin had drilled Rayo ahead after half an hour, but Oyarzabal leveled with a close-range volley before halftime and put his side ahead from the penalty spot in the 65th minute.

Alex Berenguer headed in a 97th-minute equalizer to save a point for Athletic Club Bilbao in a chaotic and entertaining 2-2 draw with Valencia.

Oscar de Marcos opened the scoring for Athletic ahead in his 508th appearance for the club, but after Dani Garcia had rattled the Valencia crossbar, Valencia hit back, with Fran Perez equalizing in the 62nd minute and then setting up Hugo Duro to make it 2-1 six minutes later.

Goalkeepers, Unai Simon and Giorgi Mamardashvili, both made several impressive saves; otherwise, there would have been more goals before Berenguer got a flick on a cross from the impressive Inaki Williams.

Isco scored the winning goal with a smart volley in the fourth minute of injury time as Betis claimed a 2-1 win at home to Osasuna.

Willian Jose put Betis ahead from an Isco cross in first-half injury time, but it looked as if Ruben Garcia’s goal four minutes from time, after getting behind the defense, had earned the visitors a point, until Isco’s late screamer.

Almeria remain rock bottom as another defensive error saw them suffer an injury-time defeat at home to Las Palmas.

Munir El Haddadi put Las Palmas in front, but it looked as if Largie Ramazani’s 73rd-minute strike had earned Almeria a point, only for a comedy of errors at the back to allow Sory Kaba to win the game for Las Palmas in the 94th minute.

Mallorca and Getafe drew 0-0 in a game where Mallorca deserved more against a rival that did not have a shot on target all game.

Cadiz haven’t won since September 1 after Sevilla recovered from 2-0 down to take a draw. Chris Ramos put Cadiz ahead in the seventh minute and Darwin Machis doubled the lead 20 minutes later, but Lucas Ocampos pulled a goal back nine minutes before the break and Ivan Rakitic volleyed Sevilla level on the hour.