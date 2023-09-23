Summer Parties in Ghana: The New Hotbed for Mad Fun With Eff The DJ At The Center Of It All

While December in Ghana is undeniably legendary, with its packed calendar of events and unforgettable celebrations, recent times have seen a shifting tide with the emergence of summer as a party season; gaining momentum and turning the West African nation into a year-round hub for music and entertainment. At the forefront of this trend is the sensational Eff The DJ, who has been setting the stage on fire with his electrifying sets.

Summer in Ghana, spanning from June to August, offers a different kind of party experience. It is characterized by its calm and serene ambiance, in stark contrast to the hustle and bustle of December. During these months, there’s less human and vehicular traffic, providing partygoers with more space and time to savour the happenings at events, unlike the frenetic pace of December.

One of the defining characteristics of summer parties in Ghana is their focus on creating intimate and experience-driven gatherings. Unlike the December rush, where events often revolve around the “Fear of Missing Out” (FOMO), summer parties prioritize the creation of memorable moments in a more relaxed atmosphere. Attendees can fully engage with the music, the ambiance, and each other, fostering a sense of connection and community.

Eff The DJ, whose real name is Franklin Digber, has been instrumental in shaping the summer party scene in Ghana. What sets Eff apart is his eclectic musical influences, spanning genres like hip-hop, R&B, dance music, afrobeats, highlife, and hiplife. His sets seamlessly fuse these sounds, uniting communities and embodying the heart of Ghana’s music culture while leaving a lasting impression of the possibilities that summer in Ghana holds. Eff’s talent has made him a prominent figure in the music industry, with a portfolio that includes events, parties, brand activations, radio and major concerts.

Eff the DJ’s ascent in the music world is marked by the numerous accolades he has earned along the way. He has shared the stage with some of Africa’s biggest names, including Sarkodie, Wizkid, Stonebwoy, Kojo Antwi, and Gyakie. Furthermore, he’s had the privilege of performing alongside renowned South African DJs such as Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa, solidifying his status as a notable star in the industry.

This summer, Eff the DJ’s itinerary was nothing short of extraordinary. He graced a multitude of events and residencies, setting the stage for unforgettable experiences. Here are some of the standout parties and events that ruled the summer, all featuring Eff The DJ’s masterful touch: Outmosphere, Mayorkun Live at Polo Beach Club, Saxofoam Brunch Sundays (at Polo Beach Club), D’ussé Day Party with R2Bees, Tanks & Bikinis, Lake Volta, Bar Brunch (at Nsuomnam), MAD Club, Tempo Thursdays (at Front/Back), The Playlist Party series (at Alley Bar), Front/ Back Block Party, and Even In the Day.

In addition to these events, Eff the DJ has expanded his reach by transitioning his podcast, “What’s The Word,” to video format, featuring interviews with elite Ghanaian DJs, further contributing to the growth of the music scene.

When asked if summer in Ghana could potentially overshadow December festivities, Eff the DJ remains pragmatic. “Hmm, that’s something to think about, but I don’t think so. I think the energies are different, so I’d prefer them to co-exist. We can do both.” This sentiment echoes the idea that both summer and December celebrations offer unique experiences, catering to different tastes and preferences.

Eff The DJ’s journey and his contributions to the summer party scene exemplify the dynamism and diversity of Ghana’s music culture. As the party calendar fills up with exciting events throughout the year, music enthusiasts can look forward to a year-round celebration of Ghana’s rich and vibrant musical heritage. Summer in Ghana has arrived, and it’s here to stay, giving December festivities a run for their money in the world of entertainment and celebration.