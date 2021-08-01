Summit of Community of Portuguese Language Countries opens in Angola

The summit of heads of state and government of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP) opened Saturday in Luanda, capital of Angola.

The host Angolan President Joao Lourenco said in his opening speech that this CPLP Summit is the starting point for the course of Angola’s mandate in the organization.

“The objective is to define the path to follow for our organization for the next two years,” said Lourenco, praising the presence of the leaders of the member states, in such “a magnificent meeting” that will allow defining its future actions.

For Lourenco, the meeting reveals “the importance the countries attribute to the organization,” which constitutes a “multilateral platform for coordinating ideas and articulating actions.”

“On behalf of the executive that I lead, I wish you all a welcome to Angola and I hope you can enjoy the hospitality, solidarity and friendship of the Angolan people,” he added.

CPLP groups Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe, and Timor-Leste. Enditem