Summit on Africa’s Great Lakes region opens in DR Congo

Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), opened Thursday the 10th summit of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Addis Ababa Framework Agreement, an important peace agreement for the DRC and the Great Lakes region of Africa.

The summit, bringing together several Heads of State and Governments of the signatory countries in Kinshasa, Congolese capital, aims to assess the implementation of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework (PSCF) agreement for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Africa’s Great Lakes region.

The PSCF agreement, also known as the “Addis Ababa Framework Agreement”, was signed on February 24, 2013 in the Ethiopian capital, with firm commitments to address the root causes of instability in the DRC and the region, which had suffered the most from the scourge of conflicts in Africa.

The summit is chaired by the Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who will hand over the Mechanism’s rotating presidency to Felix Tshisekedi.

“This summit is not only an opportunity to evaluate the framework agreement, but also to make the necessary corrections for the future,” said Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

Complementing the “encouraging” progress made by countries in the Great Lakes region, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix noted many regional challenges, from insecurity disrupted by armed groups in eastern DRC, to frequent trafficking in natural resources.

There would be a closed-door session for the participants. This summit will be concluded by the reading of a joint communique or statement, according to official sources. Enditem