Suncity Medical Outreach Group to undertake free eye surgeries for people

The Suncity Medical Outreach Group is to undertake free eye screening and surgeries for people with eye-related problems and conditions in the Bono Region.

More than 300 people with various eye problems are expected to benefit from the exercise to be held at the Kwatire Poly Clinic, near Odomase in the Sunyani West Municipality.

A team of optometric and medical practitioners in the Bono and Ashanti Regions are supporting the Group to undertake the six-day free surgeries, slated between February 5 and 11, 2023.

In an interview with Journalists in Sunyani, Professor Stephen Tabiri, the Head of the team, and the Dean of the School of Medicine and Health Sciences of the University of Development studies (UDS), said eye-related problems, among Ghanaians, remained high, but noted that many of the patients were even unaware.

He said some of them were also unable to seek medical care because they could not afford to do so, hence the need for the free screening and surgeries.

Prof Tabiri commended the medical practitioners for their philanthropic spirit, and the Group for initiating the exercise and expressed the hope that people with eye-related problems in the region would take the opportunity and seek medication.

Mr Ransford Antwi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Sunyani-based SunCity FM, and a member of the Group, said the outreach had conducted free surgeries for prostate cancer, fibroid, hernia and ovarian cyst.

The Group, he added, worked to provide free treatments and medications for common illnesses and advised the public to take good care of their eyes and do regular medical check-ups as well.