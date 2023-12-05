Sunday Olapade Wins 2023 Gold Fields PGA Championship At Damang

Sunday Olapade, a Lagos based golfer who has been taking part in the Gold Fields PGA Championship for many years had his luck shine on Saturday when he broke Kojo Barnni’s dominion putting up a strong-willed display to become the 2023 champion of the international competition which ended at the lush Damang Golf Course on Saturday.

Olapade pipped hot Ghanaian favourite Kojo Barnni on countback tie breaks after both players were knotted on a score of 286 in a keenly contested competition to take home the handsome cash prize of GhȻ80,000 plus a trophy and jacket.

Former champion, Vincent Torgah was third with a score of 287.

Veteran Emos Korblah won the Seniors division with a score of 218 as Peter Korsah took the second position with a score of 233 and Robert Degbe was third place with a score of 235.

The Men’s Group A winner went to Isaac Asante with 30 points followed by Solomon Allotey and Hans De Beer both tied on 29 points.

Exciting Roger Adamah had 29 points to win, followed by Prince Awuley with the same points but losing on countback, while Joshua Donkor took the third place 28 points.

Evergreen Constance Awuni had a score of 159 to win the Lady Professionals category, followed by Jessica Tei with a score of 177 in second and Filicity Okyei Gyeabour in third with a score of 178.

Benedicta Yaro won the Ladies Group with 21 points; Paulina Acheampong was second with 19 points and Marie Brewar had 16 points for third position.

At the closing ceremony, the Chairman of the Organising Committee of the tournament, Mr. Hans De Beer who was one of the award winners, congratulated his colleagues for the wonderful performance displayed this year.

“It was stunning” he applauded.

Roger Adamah praised participants discipline as they reported on time for the competitions. He urged them to start preparation for the next edition and also commit their kids to love and play golf.

“We have to think about the future and the rising stars which should be our kids. Its time we take the kids along to watch us play” he expressed.

PGA’s Operations / Administrative Director, Alhaji Ahmed Padori thanked all sponsors of the tournament especially Gold Fields for maintaining the course and the marvelous support over the years.

Tournament Director, Rev. Akwasi Prempeh who was so excited with the successful end commended the international character of the tournament which involved players from Togo, Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Zimbabwe and other parts of Africa and Europe.

By Sammy Heywood Okine

