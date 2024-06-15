Sung Foundation Educates Girls On Menstrual Hygiene

Sung Foundation, a Non-Governmental organization, commemorated Menstrual Hygiene in some schools in the North and coached students to improve their hygiene.

Sung Foundation took the initiative to provide sanitary pads to girls in three schools in the Northern region in commemoration of Menstrual Hygiene Day which is observed annually.

Sung Foundation team visited Tali JHS in the Tolon district, A.M.E Zion, and Garizegu JHS in the Sanarigu district to educate adolescent girls on the importance of Menstrual and Personal Hygiene.

The educational sessions covered comprehensive information about menstruation, including its biological process, the importance of accepting and embracing this transition into womanhood, and the proper use of sanitary items.

Additionally, the girls were advised to practice abstinence from pre-marital sex to avoid teenage pregnancy and STIs, which could jeopardize their education and health.

Madam Adam Shafawu, the Gender and Governance Officer of Sung Foundation, said her organization recognizes that one major reason for girls’ absenteeism from school during their periods is the lack of access to sanitary pads, leading to fear of soiling their clothes and being mocked.

She said to address this issue and support these girls in staying in school during their periods, each girl received a free sanitary pad as part of Sung Foundation’s celebration of this important day.