Sunon Asogli Power donates to Kpone-Polyclinic

Independent Power Producer, the Sunon Asogli Power, has donated some medical equipment worth GHC100,000.00 to the Kpone Polyclinic ahead of its 25th-anniversary celebrations.

The equipment included Chemistry Analyzer, Sysmex and Hematology.

At a short event to present the equipment, Mr Jin Zhengyi, General Manager Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited, stated that the donation was to enhance laboratory services in the Kpone Polyclinic.

He noted that Sunon Asogli had the Kpone Community at heart and would continue to support the people.

Mr Zhengyi said the company was ready to support individuals and groups, which were ready to undertake some relevant projects within the community.

According to the General Manager, the Coronavirus pandemic, which ravaged millions of lives across the globe, has taught them the importance of access to quality health services.

Receiving the equipment on behalf of the Kpone Polyclinic, Dr Esther Priscilla Biamah Danquah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Director, expressed gratitude to Sunon Asogli Power for the donation.

She said the equipment was a dream come true for the Kpone Polyclinic, saying that the only haematology analyzer in the hospital was over ten years old.

Dr Biamah-Danquah said on average more than 50 patience visited the health facility for medical tests but due to malfunctioning of the equipment such clients were referred to other hospitals in different districts.

According to her the arrival of the equipment would make the Kpone Polyclinic a one-stop shop for quality health delivery, adding that the polyclinic could undertake, liver functioning test, kidney functioning test, Cardiac enzymes test, uric acid test, arthritis amongst other important laboratory examinations.

Dr Biamah-Danquah appealed to organizations to assist the municipal health directorate to acquire an isolation centre, where people with severe Covid-19 health implications would be treated.

The new Municipal Chief Executive Kpone-Katamanso, Member of Parliament for the area, and the Kpone Paramount Chief among other important dignitaries witness the presentation at the Kpone Polyclinic.