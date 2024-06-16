SUNU Health Affirms Dedication to Human Health and Wellbeing

Dr. Faith Nwachi, Chief Operating Officer of SUNU Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO), has underscored the organization’s unwavering commitment to promoting human health and wellbeing.

Speaking in Lagos on Friday during a gathering with Cute Kids Haven Foundation (CKHF), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Dr. Nwachi highlighted SUNU Health’s role as a subsidiary of SUNU Group, operating across 17 African countries.

“SUNU is dedicated to everything good, with a strong passion for enhancing human wellbeing,” Dr. Nwachi affirmed. She expressed delight in partnering with CKHF and emphasized SUNU Health’s ongoing support for the NGO’s initiatives aimed at bringing joy to children.

In response, Mr. Ayodeji Fadipe, Administrator of CKHF, acknowledged the crucial support provided by organizations like SUNU Health in sustaining the NGO’s activities. Fadipe emphasized that beyond financial contributions, the recognition and support from SUNU Health significantly bolster CKHF’s efforts in making a positive impact on children’s lives.

The partnership between SUNU Health and CKHF reflects a shared commitment to fostering community welfare and uplifting the lives of vulnerable populations.