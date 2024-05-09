SUNU Health commended for its Workers Day health Event

In the spirit of Workers’ Day, SUNU Health Nigeria Limited, a foremost Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) in Nigeria, hosted a successful wellness and sensitization program at the National Film and Video Censors Board in Ikoyi, Lagos State, on Thursday, May 2nd, 2024. The event garnered high praise from participants, reinforcing the company’s commitment to employee well-being.

A captivating health talk delivered by Mr. Godwin Ekanem, of SUNU Health, opened the event. His insightful presentation set the tone for the day’s activities, which included a series of essential health screenings such as body mass index (BMI) assessments, blood pressure checks, blood sugar level checks, and basic eye tests.

One of the highlights of the event was the presence of SUNU Health’s esteemed provider, Mannych Eye Clinic, who generously provided free eye tests to attendees. This partnership exemplified SUNU Health’s commitment to collaborating with reputable healthcare providers to enhance access to quality healthcare services for its enrollees and wider community at large.

Participants in the Workers’ Day wellness and sensitization program offered resounding reverence for the event’s impact and the benefits they received from the health activities. Many expressed gratitude for the opportunity to undergo crucial health screenings and gain valuable insights into their overall well-being. Moreover, beneficiaries commended the event’s comprehensive approach, addressing various aspects of health promotion and disease prevention.

Mrs. Happiness Ufoma Erike, Assistant Chief Verification Officer at the National Film and Video Censors Board, echoed the positive sentiment and conveyed her satisfaction. “I’m sincerely grateful to SUNU Health for organizing such an informative and beneficial program. The health screenings provided valuable insights into our health status, and I genuinely appreciate the team’s dedication to promoting wellness among workers.” She remarked.

Comrade Elijah Ademisoye, Principal Program Analyst at National Film and Video Censors Board, shared his perspective on the sensitization event, highlighting how it provided valuable insights. “The event opened my eyes, as I was unaware that the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) had been changed to National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), instilling confidence in the scheme and its services. Correspondingly, I commend SUNU Health for this gesture; it’s truly beneficial, and we eagerly anticipate more initiatives from the organization.” He expressed.

Adding his commendation, Comrade Mark Akhuetie, a former Chair Leader of Radio, Television, Theatre, and Art Workers’ Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), Lagos Chapter, indicated, “I’m very impressed to see something of this magnitude. It shows SUNU Health truly has its enrollees’ well-being at heart and is proactive in taking action.”

Additionally, Mannych Eye Clinic, the partnered eye care provider, expressed satisfaction with the event’s influence and the opportunity to contribute to improving attendees’ vision health. Dr. Emmanuel, the Managing Director who led Mannych Eye Clinic’s team, acknowledged, “We are pleased to have been part of SUNU Health’s Workers’ Day wellness and sensitization program. It was reassuring to witness the fervour among enrollees and provide them with essential eye care services.”

In response to the praise from enrollees, Mr. Samuel Olayemi, Brand and Corporate Communications Officer at SUNU Health, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to prioritizing innovation and excellence in healthcare delivery. “Events like the Workers’ Day wellness and sensitization program highlight our commitment to promoting health and wellness initiatives that benefit our enrollees,” he reiterated, emphasizing the organization’s efforts to positively impact lives because “humanity is the centre of our initiatives”.