SUNU Health Nigeria Equips More Women

Celebrating International Women’s Day 2024, SUNU Health Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating progress in the healthcare industry with the strength of its exceptional women leaders and workforce.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that SUNU Health Nigeria is a prominent health maintenance organization (HMO) and a member of the SUNU Group.

The 2024 International Women’s Day theme, “Inspire Inclusion,” calls upon all to take concrete action by empowering women in Nigeria, Africa, and across the globe with the necessary opportunities to unlock their full potential and drive significant progress in various fields.

Amidst a celebratory atmosphere at the company’s headquarters in Lagos, the festivities were broadcast live across its branches, spanning various geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

The event offered a multifaceted experience, featuring speeches and engaging activities to captivate participants.

Dr. Patrick Korie, Managing Director of SUNU Health Nigeria, expressed his excitement about commemorating the annual occasion, highlighting the company’s steadfast commitment to promoting inclusivity—an enduring practice.

“We take pride in our diverse workforce, particularly the significant presence of women who play pivotal roles in shaping the healthcare landscape, delivering outstanding care, and propelling innovation forward.

“On this International Women’s Day, we celebrate their achievements and invaluable contributions,’’ he remarked.

Dr. Amarachi Alilionu, Managing Director of Sparkling Eye, a guest and partner at the event, shared her inspiring life journey, emphasising the importance of resilience and continuous learning to stay relevant throughout life.

She encouraged the women present to cultivate this same perseverance. “Don’t see your gender as a limitation. Instead, use it as a source of strength to become the best version of yourself,” she emphasised.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Faith Nwachi, Chief Operating Officer, of SUNU Health Nigeria, highlighted the company’s recognition of women’s critical role in healthcare.

“From doctors and nurses to administrators and researchers, their contributions are invaluable as they foster an inclusive environment that empowers women to thrive and reach their full potential.

“SUNU Health Nigeria’s investment in its female workforce has been instrumental in my career growth.

“The company offers a variety of programs and initiatives that empower women to advance their careers by equipping them with the necessary skills and resources to succeed,” she said.

Nwachi also buttressed the importance of women being prepared for the opportunities available in the healthcare sector, as while there are numerous possibilities, only those with the necessary qualifications would be able to seize them.

NAN also reports that SUNU Health Nigeria, accredited by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), offers a comprehensive healthcare experience.

With over 25 years of experience, 1,600+ healthcare providers, and over 150,000 satisfied clients, SUNU Health Nigeria is committed to delivering quality care, and its commitment extends beyond the workforce as it actively promotes women’s leadership in the healthcare sector.