Sunyani Adolescent Parliament Pushes for Urgent Cleanup and Drug Control

The Speaker of the Sunyani Adolescent Parliament, Master Sarkodie-Frimpong, has issued a strong call for immediate intervention to address the deteriorating conditions at the Sunyani Zongo dumpsite and the alarming rise in harmful drug consumption among adolescents.

He described these issues as critical threats to public health and urban safety, stressing that if left unattended, they could have dire consequences on the city’s youth and overall development.

Speaking on behalf of the youth-led initiative, Master Sarkodie-Frimpong emphasized that Sunyani’s urban challenges require urgent government attention, particularly the evacuation and levelling of the dumpsite, which has become a breeding ground for disease and criminal activity.

He urged the President to take swift action to ensure city authorities expedite the necessary measures to restore environmental safety in the area.

Echoing these concerns, Mr. Simon Asore, Executive Director of Citizen Watch Ghana, a key partner in the Resilient City for Adolescents (RCA) Project, highlighted the broader implications of these urban issues.

He warned that without immediate intervention, the dumpsite could evolve into a full-blown public health crisis, further entrenching social vices and endangering the well-being of Sunyani’s adolescents.

Mr. Asore commended the ongoing efforts of the Global Media Foundation (GloMeF) under the RCA Project, which aims to empower adolescents to actively participate in urban governance and decision-making.

He stressed that with the right policies and support, young people can play a crucial role in shaping a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable city.

The Adolescent Parliament, backed by GlOMEF and other stakeholders, continues to advocate for policy reforms that prioritize adolescent health and urban development, reinforcing the need for swift government action to resolve these pressing issues.