Sunyani Adolescents to Drive Holistic Development

The Global Media Foundation (GloMeF) is championing a transformative initiative with a generous £300,000 grant from the UK’s Botnar Foundation to uplift adolescent health and well-being in Sunyani municipality.

This isn’t just another health project; it’s a bold and holistic vision that empowers Sunyani’s adolescents to take charge of their future and make an impact on their city’s development. GloMeF, a proactive not-for-profit organization, is known for innovative, inclusive approaches that target the youth, women, and children.

Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GloMeF, speaking at workshop in Sunyani expressed excitemen about how this project aligns with Botnar’s “Healthy Cities for Adolescents” initiative, spearheaded by Ecorys UK. This international program spans six countries: Colombia, Ghana, Senegal, Vietnam, India, and Ecuador, emphasizing the crucial role young people play in crafting sustainable solutions for their rapidly growing urban centers.

However, this isn’t just about physical health; it’s a deep dive into the socio-economic factors affecting the well-being of Sunyani’s youth. Botnar Foundation has provided grants to support projects enabling young people to tackle pressing urban issues. Sunyani’s contribution to this global movement is aptly titled ‘Resilient City for Adolescents (RCA),’ scheduled to launch on September 20, 2023.

Mr. Ahenu shared his vision for the RCA project. Beyond health, it seeks to empower adolescents socially, politically, and economically, nurturing them into active citizens who demand their rights and influence decision-making processes.

This transformative journey will be led by a consortium of partners and civil society organizations, with key players including Citizens Watch Ghana and the Indigenous Women Empowerment Network. The collaborative effort also includes vital stakeholders like the Ghana Health Service, Ghana Education Service, Catholic University of Ghana, National Youth Authority, Sunyani Municipal Assembly, Sunyani West Municipal Assembly, Ghana Enterprise Agency, and the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Center of Excellence.

Sunyani’s adolescents are poised to become trailblazers in this endeavor, sparking positive change that extends far beyond the confines of their city. With this project, a healthier, more empowered future is within reach.