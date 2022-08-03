Sunyani Airport: Akufo-Addo arrives to commission

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has arrived safely to inaugurate the first phase of the rehabilitation and expansion of the Sunyani Airport for domestic flight operations to resume.

The Sunyani Airport was originally constructed as an Airstrip and later upgraded into an airport in 1969 and currently has a total runway length of about 1,520 metres.

In 2015, the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) shut down the airport as a precautionary measure to forestall any disaster.

But the government awarded contract for the rehabilitation and expansion of it at the cost of GhC52.25 million.

Accompanied by some Ministers of State, the President who was clad in blue long sleeves shirt matched with blue-black trouser and black shoe, touched the tarmac at exactly 1040 hours on board Ghana Airforce Aircraft GHF 550.

He was welcomed by Members of Parliament (MP), other Ministers of State as well as Municipal and District Chief Executives in the region.

Scores of people including supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), political pundits and traditional rulers drawn from the Districts and Municipalities of the region had already gathered at the durbar grounds at the Airport to witness the historic event.