Sunyani Anglican ’99 donates items to nursing mothers

The 1989 Year Group of the Sunyani Great Anglican Middle School, at the weekend donated items to some nursing mothers at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital for the upkeep of their babies.

The items comprised, a quantity of baby wipes, packs of bottled water, quantities of baby pampers and diapers, a quantity of five-litre bottled sanitizer and some detergents.

The rest included quantities of nose and face masks, some feeding bottles, packs of toilet rolls, baby clothes and COVID-19 self-tests and sunglasses.

The group, led by Mr Charles Kwasi Ofosuhene, its chairman, also undertook a clean-up exercise to rid the hospital’s compound of filth, weeded and swept the surroundings, and picked plastic waste too.

Making the presentation after the exercise which lasted for more than five hours, Mrs. Vida Sarpong-Bediako, the Patron, said the presentation was the Group’s widow’s mite to support the nursing mothers, particularly, the needy among them.

She said God Almighty expected those who could afford and wealthy people to support the vulnerable and the needy in the society to bring smiles to their faces.

Alms giving, she added, remained a divine mandate, saying ‘givers would never lack’, and called on everybody to take it as a personal responsibility to assist the needy and the marginalised in society to obtain the blessings of long life.

Mrs. Sarpong-Bediako, also the Founder of the Vicrice Foundation, an NGO that works to enhance the socio-economic conditions of the vulnerable in society, asked the health workers to ensure that the items were distributed among the needy nursing mothers at the facility.

Receiving the items, Ms Ellen Nimako, Midwifery Officer and Ward Assistant in-charge of Maternity at the hospital thanked the Group for the gesture and appealed for more of such support.

She, however, expressed regret that some of the pregnant women who visited the facility for labour could not afford to buy some of the items required for their deliveries and called on other wealthy citizens and philanthropic organisations to support them.

Earlier, Mr. Ofosuhene told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the group which numbered about 30 now was formed to champion the development of the Sunyani Anglican Middle School.

“As past students, it behoves on us to come together, pool resources together and support our alma mater. In fact, it is our responsibility to address the infrastructural needs of our school, not only to make the school attractive, but also create a conducive environment for effective teaching and learning”, he stated.

Mr. Ofosuhene indicated the Sunyani Anglican Diocese, and the Government alone could not shoulder the responsibility of tackling the pressing needs of the school, hence the need for the group to support.

He said the group was yet to be inaugurated and called on all the 1989 past students at the school to join the group in its efforts to facilitate effective teaching and learning in the school and contribute their quota towards accelerated national development.