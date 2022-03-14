Sunyani Anglican Diocese constructs GH¢2.5 million standard Cathedral

The Right Reverend Dr Festus Yeboah-Asuamah, the Bishop of the Sunyani Anglican Diocese has cut the sod for the construction GHC2.5 million ultra modern Cathedral and Diocesan Office for the Church, as the Diocese celebrates its Silver Jubilee this year.

The theme for the celebration is “celebrating 25 years as Anglican Diocese of Sunyani and repositioning for church growth and development”

Rt Rev Dr Yeboah-Yeboah therefore appealed for support towards the construction of the “Anglican Silver Jubilee House” to facilitate effective church administration.

The two storey facility contains offices, vesteries, conference hall, washrooms, and stores and is sited at the premises of the St Anselm Anglican Cathedral in Sunyani.

Rt Rev Dr Yeboah-Asuamah said the Sunyani Diocese had grown both numerically and spiritually, saying it was imperative for the church to build a standard cathedral to advance the Kingdom of God.

The Anglican Priest made the appeal when he launched the Silver Jubilee celebration of the Diocese in Sunyani on Friday and later inaugurated the various Diocesan Committees of the Church.

They include the 25th Anniversary Planning Committee, Endowment Committee, Synod Action Committee, Diocesan Prayer Team and Silver Jubilee Building Project Committee.

Rt Rev Dr Yeboah-Asuamah emphasised it remained the responsibility of the church to provide befitting cathedral for the diocese, and asked every member of the church to contribute his or her widow’s mite.

He explained the diocese had outlined number of activities for the Silver Jubilee celebration, including a grand durbar to be held in October this year, and urged the church to support to make the celebration a success.

The Rev. Professor Emmanuel Oddoye, the Vice Chancellor of the Anglican University of Technology, said the silver jubilee was worth celebrating, and asked the Diocese Committees to work hard.

A fund raising rally yielded about GHC 15,000 in support of the project