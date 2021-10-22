Sunyani Area TIDD generates GH¢16 million revenue in 2020   

The Timber Industry Development Division (TIDD) of the Forestry Commission (FC), Sunyani Area, generated GHC16 million revenue in 2020, Mr. Abban Kofi Bonsu, Area Manager has said.

He explained the amount consisted of levies on lumber registration, and penalties with about 70 per cent of them levies from from teak products.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani Mr. Bonsu said approximately the Area raked-in between GHC1.5 million and GHC1.8 million on monthly basis.

Describing the TIDD as the “cash cow” of the FC, the Sunyani Area Manager said uncontrolled illegal lumbering and logging was not only depleting forest resources, but also affecting government revenue mobilization.

He warned illegal chainsaw operators to stop their unscrupulous activities, saying the Division had intensified its monitoring activities and would clampdown and prosecute culprits.

Mr Bonsu advised commercial drivers to endeavour to check covering documents on lumber and other timber products before conveyance as penalties were levied on confiscated vehicles conveying illegal lumber.