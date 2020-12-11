Several female traders in the Sunyani central market on Thursday jubilated over the victory of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the just-ended presidential election.

The jubilant traders, dressed in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) paraphernalia have not hidden their excitement following the declaration of the presidential election results and therefore mounted giant laud speakers and danced to the tune of melodious songs of triumph.

Madam Martha Sabi, popularly known as ‘Akua Nkoranza’, a cassava seller who could not control her joy told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that they were satisfied with the results and expressed gratitude to God for a peaceful election.

She appealed to NPP supporters and sympathisers to celebrate the victory in moderation to avoid causing mayhem in the country.