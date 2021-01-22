Deputy Superintendent of Prison (DSP) Reverend Gideon Ndebugri, the Chaplain at the Sunyani Central Prisons has appealed for support towards the renovation of washrooms of inmates at the prison.

He explained the prisons required about GHC8, 000 to do the renovation work and make the washrooms comfortable, promote good hygienic condition, and prevent outbreak of diseases.

Rev Ndebugri made the appeal when the Royals in Development International Foundation (RIDIF), an NGO presented male and female second hand clothing, hand bags and head gears to the prisons in Sunyani on Thursday.

He said reformation of prison inmates remained a collective and shared responsibility, saying the government alone could not shoulder the responsibility.

Rev Ndebugri therefore appealed to philanthropists, non-governmental organizations, corporate bodies and wealthy people to provide the support either in cash or building materials.

DSP Johann Nartey, the Public Relations Officer of the Prisons later told the Ghana News Agency said access to potable drinking water was also a problem for inmates.

He said virtually all the taps at the central prison were not functioning adding several complaints had been made to the Ghana Water Company Limited but nothing was done.

DSP explained though the Sunyani Municipal Assembly had provided a borehole, but was not sufficient for the inmates.

He also appealed for support from the public to provide regular potable drinking water for the inmates.