Sunyani chiefs laud President Akufo-Addo for Sunyani town roads project

The Sunyani Traditional Council (STC) has lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s commitment to re-shaping and improving access roads in the Sunyani Municipality.

Nana Kwaku Saben II, the Akwamuhene of the Council who gave the commendation, expressed the hope the government would facilitate the completion of the on-going works on the Sunyani town roads project, being executed by the Chinese Sino-hydro Corporation.

The Akwamuhene spoke on behalf of Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, the Paramount Chief of Sunyani, when Mr Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive paid a courtesy call on the STC in Sunyani.

Nana Saben II declared the council’s support in ensuring President Akufo-Addo through the MCE bring the development of the municipality to the next level, and appealed to the people of Sunyani to cooperate with the MCE.

“We acknowledge your humility and respect you have so far accorded the Council and we promise to support your administration to become successful,” he said.

Nana Saben II commended Mr Kwaku Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East for improving educational infrastructure in the area and expressed the optimism the MCE would collaborate effectively with the MP for Sunyani to get its fair share of the national cake.

On his part, Mr Kumi also expressed appreciation to the Chiefs and people of Sunyani, Assembly Members and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for his confirmation.

He pledged to make regular contacts with the Traditional Council towards initiating and executing development projects, saying as the embodiment of the people, chiefs and queens could not be neglected in decision making and development process.

“Nananom I can’t fail you and together with you we would be able to address the development challenges in the Municipality,” Mr Ansu stated.